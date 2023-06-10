Nantwich Town squad taking shape for 2023-24 campaign

Nantwich Town’s 1st team squad is taking shape ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
A number of players have re-signed for the Dabbers after captain Troy Bourne put pen to paper on a new contract to remain, despite relegation.
Nantwich manager Paul Carden has been busy putting together a squad and can confirm a number of players will remain at the club, including:
Troy Bourne
Dan Cockerline
Sean Cooke
Perry Bircumshaw
Jon Moran
Stevie Hewitt
Joel Connolly
Jack Sherratt
Caspar Hughes
A club spokesperson added: “We can also confirm that Tom Scully and Mwiya Malumo have left the club.
“We’d like to thank both of them for their efforts in the 22/23 season and wish them the very best in the future.”
Meanwhile, the club is continuing its drive to attract more investment with its “shares” for new pitches project.
They have already raised the £500,000 needed to replace the main pitch at the Swansway Stadium with a new state-of-the-art 3G pitch.
Now they are hoping to raise another £250,000 to replace the ageing 3G training Applewood Arena pitch and fencing next door.
People can help by either buying shares in the club or contributing to its JustGiving page.
More information on the share scheme can be found visit the club’s fundraising webpage here
