The Nantwich Singers will be performing their summer concert “Music for a Summer’s Day” on July 13.

The concert will take place in St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

It will feature Ian Crawford as Director and John Gough as Accompanist.

Music old and young by Morley, Gibbons, Stanford, Pearsall, Whitacre and Chilcott

It will start at 12.30pm.

Entrance is free, with a retiring collection.

Full details are available on www.thenantwichsingers.org