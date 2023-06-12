Rocky Horror Show at Crewe Lyceum in July

The 50th anniversary of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show arrives in South Cheshire next month.

As part of an extended tour through 2023 to sell-out crowds, it will be at Crewe Lyceum July 10-15.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out international tour.

Producer Howard Panter said: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road.

“Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years!”

Richard O’Brien said: “Back in the 1970s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

“To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

“The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply thrilling.

“The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

The cast includes West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) in the iconic role of Frank, actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) plays The Narrator, Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) returns as Brad and is joined by Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet.

When their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk

For more details also visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk