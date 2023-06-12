Shavington Drama Group to perform at Nantwich Players

Shavington Drama Group returns to the stage this July at the Players Theatre in Nantwich with “The Hound of the Baskervilles”.

The classic Arthur Conan Doyle story has been adapted by Tim Churchill and Catherine O’Reilly.

Following their sell out 2022 production of “The Hollow” by Agatha Christie, SDG are back with a stellar cast.

The Baskerville family have long been haunted by the tale of a terrifying and spectral hound that wanders the bleak moors surrounding the ancestral home.

Following the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville and the imminent arrival of the new heir, Sherlock Holmes is assigned to investigate.

All is not as it seems at Baskerville Hall.

Does this hound of hell exist? Is it a supernatural entity that haunts this cursed family? Or is there something far more sinister happening at Baskerville Hall?

This amateur production by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd runs from Tuesday July 18 to Saturday July 22 at The Players Theatre, Love Lane, Nantwich.

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/sdg or by calling 07903616168.