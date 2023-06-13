Cheshire baby care business Pura expands into US market

Cheshire baby care company Pura is set to expand into the US market just three years after its launch.

The “eco-ethical” brand will debut online with retail giant Walmart and in selected stores across the US this month.

Founded by husband and wife team Guy and Abi Fennell (pictured), Pura is a carbon neutral, sustainable company as well as a certified B Corporation.

Pura aims to offer affordable, low impact but high-performance baby care including 100% plastic-free baby wipes and more sustainable nappies.

It quickly advanced from an online-only business to expansion into the supermarket sector, with UK listings in Asda, Tesco, Spar, Boots, WH Smiths, Costco and Superdrug.

Last year, Pura also received a £4.25m investment from private equity firm Maven Capital Partners to help fund its growth in the UK and beyond.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Walmart at launch, a company that shares our commitment to providing high quality products at affordable prices,” said Guy.

“As we make our way into the US market, we look forward to disrupting the baby care space with greener wipes and nappies that won’t break the bank and are kinder to our planet.

“Whether on a physical or a virtual shelf, we can’t wait to build strong relationships with shoppers across the country.”

Walmart shoppers will be the first to experience the brand’s nappies in recyclable paper packing – only available in the US at present.

“Walmart is committed to broadening its assortment and bringing in new brands that cater to the sustainability interests of our customers,” said Ralph Clare, vice president, baby merchandising, baby for Walmart US.

“We’re excited to welcome Pura to Walmart and believe our customers will love these innovative and affordable baby essentials.”

Debuting with a range of allergy-safe, low environmental impact nappies (size 1-7) and its 100% plastic-free, plant-based, wipes for launch, Pura plans to bring its full range to the US market at a later date.