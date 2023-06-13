Double victory success for Nantwich CC first team

Phil Stockton and Jason Foulkes continued their fine early season form as Nantwich Cricket Club’s 1st team enjoyed another weekend of double success.

The opening bowlers claimed five wickets apiece after Toft CC opted to bat in the Cheshire County Premier League game on Saturday.

The home side’s decision quickly backfired as Stockton and Foulkes ran riot in a 22-over spell.

Stockton finished with 5-20 and Foulkes with 5-38 as Toft were dismissed for a paltry 58.

With Jake Pearson (26) and Chris Simpson (25no) putting on 45 for the first wicket, the visitors were always going to make light work of the target and got home with nine wickets to spare after only 14 overs.

The Dabbers also made short work of fellow Premier League side Grappenhall CC in the Cheshire Cup on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss at Whitehouse Lane and looked as though they might pose some sort of imposing target when opener Arav Shetty began aggressively.

But wickets fell regularly at the other end and when Scott Wardley removed the dangerous Shetty for 36, Grappenhall folded.

Stockton and Foulkes wrapped up a good couple of days’ work by taking four and three wickets respectively, with Wardley claiming a couple.

When Nantwich lost both openers before the score had passed 50, Grappenhall had a slim chance but that was soon crushed as Luke Robinson – supported by Marcus Stables (22no) – hit two sixes and seven fours in a 28-ball, unbeaten 51 to see Ray Doyle’s side home with eight wickets and 19 overs to spare.

It was the second weekend in succession that the Dabbers had won twice but there was no such joy for the struggling 2nd team.

Put into bat by Lindow CC at Whitehouse Lane, only Adam Simpson (46) batted with any fluency as the home side laboured to 148-9 from their 50 overs.

And with Lindow opener Gus Watson hitting a run-a-ball 84, the visitors were always in control of the run chase, winning by six wickets with 16 overs in hand.

Harry Newton took all four wickets for Nantwich, whose Saturday 3rd team also slipped to another defeat.

Visitors Cheadle CC made 199-7 from their 40 overs and Nantwich could only manage 132-6 in reply.

There was also defeat for the Women’s 1st team, who were bowled out for 99 by Chester Boughton Hall CC at Weston on Sunday.

The visitors then knocked off the runs with four wickets to spare.

This weekend, the men’s 1st team have another double-header, entertaining Widnes CC in the Cheshire County Premier League on Saturday (midday start, Whitehouse Lane, all spectators welcome) and then travelling to Porthill Park CC on Sunday for a National Knockout cup match.

The second XI travel to Sale on Saturday and the 3rds host Newcastle and Hartshill CC at Weston.

The Sunday 3rds travel to Bramall CC and the women’s first XI go to Leigh CC.

(Image courtesy of Graham Pearson)