Cat Xtra launches on DAB across Crewe and Nantwich

Cat Xtra, the sister station of local community radio station The Cat, is now broadcasting on small scale digital radio on the Crewe and Nantwich multiplex.

Cat Xtra started out as a project aimed at getting younger people into radio.

The station worked with local college students, community radio volunteers, and local creatives and musicians to transform it into a full-time station targeting younger audiences.

The Cat launched as an FM community radio station in February 2015, and is run and supported by a team of more than 50 volunteers.

Cat Xtra will primarily focus on new and recently released music.

Its daytime playlist will be influenced by trending and popular artists on streaming platforms, as well as music that builds momentum from use on platforms such as TikTok and in online media.

Evenings on Cat Xtra will see a line-up of genre focused shows including Hip-Hop, Rap, Dance and Electronic, Rock, Chill and mood music.

The station is now available on digital radio, as well as online, and on smart speakers.

Any young creatives keen to get involved with the station on a voluntary basis can get in touch.

Cat Xtra’s station manager Aidan Goodwin said: “We’re so proud to be launching a new digital radio station that reaches the entire local population, with the aim of giving young people a chance to get into radio.

“Among Spotify, podcasts, and TikTok, radio is still a valuable and important platform for young people.

“The skills learned and developed from working in radio and audio are transferable to so many other digital and creative roles in the media and online content industry.

“The Cat, as a community interest company, and FM community radio licence holder, also holds dear its duty to facilitate platforms for people of all ages and backgrounds and enable them to voice and discuss topics that matter to communities.”

