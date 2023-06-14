Annie Power was one of the greatest mares to ever grace the racetrack.

Beaten in just two of her 17 races, she eventually retired from racing in 2016 having won the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle.

Now, Annie Power is back in the headlines, as her four-year-old son has made his first appearance on the track, and he might just be a chip off the old block if his winning debut is anything to go by.

Remember the name of Mystical Power, the regally bred horse that is sure to have a big future ahead of him on the track.

Powerful Owners

Mystical Power was always likely to be an above-average horse, and from a young age, he attracted the attention of some of the most powerful owners in the sport.

Getting involved in horseracing ownership has become accessible to more and more people thanks to affordable racehorse shares in a syndicate set-up.

Racing is unique in the sporting world, in that it gives fans the chance to join in on the fun of a day at the races while mixing it with the biggest names in the industry.

A share in a racehorse syndicate also allows you to group with family and friends to experience what it feels like to be an owner.

Simply pay a small monthly bill and you will have the opportunity to see your horse in training, stand in the parade ring to watch it strut its stuff, and then enjoy the race from the comfort of the owners’ enclosure.

There is nothing like owning a racehorse, and thanks to syndicates, it is available to everyone.

On the other hand, Mystical Power was only going to be available to a small few.

The superstar youngster is owned by a combination of three of the biggest owners in horseracing who have come together to enjoy what is sure to be a very successful career.

Rich Ricci

Flamboyant American, Rich Ricci, was the lucky man to have owned the brilliant Annie Power, and he has made sure not to miss out as her legacy continues with Mystical Power.

It is probably surprising that he has chosen to include others in owning the gelding, but Ricci is a huge fan of racing, and everything he does is for the good of the industry and the entertainment of the racing public.

JP McManus

The most famous and successful owner in the history of jump racing in the UK and Ireland, JP McManus is known for snapping up impressive young horses to join the big collection of horses he has under his care.

The former bookmaker is known as one of the shrewdest people in the racing industry, and he has shown that shrewdness by becoming involved in the career of Mystical Power.

John Magnier

If McManus is the biggest owner in jump racing, then the same can be said of John Magnier when it comes to flat racing.

Part of the all-powerful Coolmore operation which has produced some of the best horses and stallions ever known, Magnier has always held an interest in the jumping game, and in Mystical Power, he will now have a hand in the career of a horse that has the potential to climb right to the very top of the mountain.

Of course, horseracing is never an exact science, particularly when it comes to the jump racing sphere.

There is no guarantee that Mystical Power will be as good as everyone in the industry might think, but if he inherits half of the ability of his mother, he will certainly have a successful career.

The powerful owners involved are better known as being in sole charge of their horses, and, in truth, it will be frightening for other owners to see the multi-millionaires joining together.

It could be the start of something big for the trio, but they will have to hope that Mystical Power holds up his end of the bargain.

(Image by Unsplash)