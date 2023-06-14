When you’re looking for a fixer-upper property as a fun project, you’ll probably come across a selection of listed properties.

Listed buildings, which are of historical significance and require special permission from the council to renovate, can be a fun project and potentially lucrative if you can enhance them to a high standard.

Still, listed properties can be harder to sell as it’s harder to get a mortgage on this type of home, so you’ll need to be smart when advertising and staging your property.

Staging a property for sale is a skill that can make or break your house sale.

It can mean the difference between quick offers at or above the asking price and a longer, more drawn-out process.

To help you make the right decisions, here are some practical tips we’ve found useful when staging a listed property for sale.

Choose Period-Appropriate Furnishings

Selecting the right statement furniture to enhance your property and highlight its historical attributes is crucial when staging a listed property for sale.

So, you need to think about the period when it was built and the furniture styles that will fit naturally into your space.

Platforms like Antiques Boutique offer a wide range of vintage furniture and antique furnishings so that you can get inspiration and find the perfect pieces for your listed property.

Highlight Vintage Features

One of the main perks of a listed building is that it has features that are of historical significance, such as stunning tiled floors or beautifully wrought masonry or ironwork.

So, as obvious as it might sound, you need to highlight these vintage features to make them more noticeable to your potential buyers.

Avoid putting too much furniture or any coverings such as drapes, rugs or throws near or on the feature, so that it’s clear and easy to spot.

You’ll then be able to make the most of your property’s vintage features and show the unique nature of your property to viewers.

Make The Most Of The Space

Generally speaking, older properties are more spacious than ones built more recently.

The smaller size of newer houses is due to a lack of space and a greater focus by developers on getting as much value from their land as possible.

So, when you’re marketing your older listed property, it pays to highlight the amount of space each room has.

If you have high ceilings, make the most of bold chandeliers.

For large areas with lots of floor space, keep it clear but use marker pieces of furniture to showcase the room’s potential.

A Brief Summary

Listed properties can be harder to sell, especially in a competitive housing market.

Houses across the UK’s real estate market are taking almost twice as long to sell than before, but it’s not impossible to sell even a listed building.

With the right staging and savvy layout choices, you could potentially get a great price for your fixer-upper project.

These tips should make it easier for you to stage your property and create the perfect look that attracts your dream buyers.