A Nantwich family is heartbroken after their daughter discovered she has a rare ovarian cancer after almost a year of being misdiagnosed.

Nikki Rowe, 26, has Stage 3 Primary Peritoneal Cancer, and despite major surgery and 18 weeks of chemotherapy, has been dealt the terrible blow by specialists of a “short term life expectancy”.

Now they are hoping to raise funds to help Nikki achieve her dreams while she is still alive – and for critical research into treatment.

Nikki (pictured) went to Brine Leas School and Sixth Form between 2007-14, and went on to study Criminology at Sheffield Hallam University.

She still lives in Sheffield but is regularly home in Nantwich where she has two younger brothers, Rhys and Roman.

She is undergoing treatment at The Christie in Manchester and St Mary’s Hospital, Manchester.

Stage 3 Primary Peritoneal Cancer is very rare and is currently incurable.

Her mum Emma, who lives in Stapeley, said: “We have all been told that due to the rarity of this cancer, and the fact it is incurable, she has an approximate nine years to fulfill a lifetime of dreams.

“I cannot begin to explain the heartbreak this has caused to me and my family, that my little girl won’t be around forever.

“As upsetting as all this has been to our lovely family and how much pain it has caused, I am looking toward making sure my Nikki has the chance to fulfill her dreams in the short time she may have.

“Her best friend since high school Gemma has founded a GoFundMe to help raise donations to help pay for my girl’s support and care as well as to help her explore the world like she loves to do most.

“The donations will also be going towards better researching this cancer further so those affected in future may have a better chance than my Nikki.

“If you can spare anything at all so my brave girl can make more memories whilst she still can, I would be forever grateful.

“I would like to kindly thank everyone so far who have generously made donations. I will get round to personally thanking each of you in due course in these challenging circumstances.”

Low grade cancers are very difficult to detect and are often misdiagnosed, by which time it has spread.

One group researching this form of cancer is Edinburgh University, headed by Professor Charlie Gourlie.

They are currently working to find better treatments to improve survival of women and fundraising by friends and family will be donated to that research.

More than £15,000 has already been raised, halfway to the target of £30,000.

Gemma Katterloher, Nikki’s close friend who set up the fundraiser, said: “Nikki and I have a unique incomparable friendship.

“She is my one in a million friend and soulmate. She’s supportive, loyal and has a cracking sense of humour, she’s my biggest supporter and confidante. I simply can not imagine a world without her in it.

“To kick start this fundraising, a group of Nikki’s close friends are running the Manchester Half marathon on 15th October 2023.

“We are also planning various other fundraising activities in the coming months as everyone has ideas they want to pursue. Our dedication to fundraising for Nikki will never stop.

“At such a young age, Nikki is facing the reality of a significantly shorter life expectancy – her future has been stolen from her.

“Fundraising will in no way change that but will give her the opportunity to fulfil her dream of seeing some of the world.

“She has been my biggest supporter throughout life, and has helped me pursue my dreams and now it is my mission to ensure that she gets to fulfil her dreams too.

“Please donate as much or as little as you can to help my best friend.”

If you can help, visit Nikki’s gofundme page at https://gofund.me/78dcde01