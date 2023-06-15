Wingate Centre Family Fete and Teddy Bears Picnic set for July

The Wingate Centre’s Family Fete is set to take place in the grounds of Cholmondeley Castle next month.

The vital fundraiser will be on Sunday 9th July from 10am – 4pm and include the popular Teddy Bears Picnic.

Money raised will help fund the local disabled charity base din Wrenbury, near Nantwich.

Organisers promise a day packed with fun and smiles, including a Teddy Bear Hunt and Picnic, Arts & Crafts, Dog Show, Mirabel & Spiderman, Art & Crafts, Market Stalls, Teddy Tombola, Lucky Dip, Hook a Duck, Face Painting, Bouncy Castles, Balloon Animals, Fire Engine and more.

Sports coaches from the centre will run fun activities throughout the day from soft archery and basketball to parachute games and an obstacle course.

People can take their own picnics but there will be food from the café and market stalls available.

Advance tickets to the fete are available through www.cholmondeleycastle.com, offering a 20% discount on gate prices.

Proceeds from the fete will go to The Wingate Special Children’s Trust.

The centre provides recreational activities and residential breaks for children and young adults with disabilities.

Jenny Monro, Fundraiser at the centre, said: “We are extremely excited to be back once again this year at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, for our Family Fete with Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

“This year is looking better than ever, and all the monies raised, will provide much needed funds for The Wingate Centre, as well as a coming together in celebration of friendship and inclusion.

“We hope to see you there, don’t forget to bring your teddy!”