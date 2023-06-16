Police appeal to trace wanted Nantwich man

2 hours ago
Officers are appealing for help from the public to find a wanted man from Nantwich.

Kieron Mcbarron, 40, is currently wanted in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

He is also wanted in connection to a domestic incident.

Mcbarron is white, of proportionate build, around 5ft 7in, with short brown hair and and brown eyes.

He is from Nantwich but is also known to have links to Crewe area.

Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Mcbrron, or Mcbarron himself, is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML-1566799 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/

