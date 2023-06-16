Walk through Nantwich and Crewe on St Luke’s Midnight Walk

The countdown is on to St Luke’s Hospice “Midnight Walk” through Crewe and Nantwich.

Hundreds of supporters will be taking on the 11 or six mile walking challenge through the streets of Crewe and Nantwich, starting from Reaseheath College on Saturday July 1.

This year the hospice is celebrating 35 years of care in the heart of the community.

It hopes it will be the biggest and brightest Midnight Walk yet with a rainbow theme.

The party starts at the event village at Reaseheath where there will be a live DJ, glitter face-painting, hair braiding in a multi-coloured double decker bus, gin tasting, s’more toasting, Zumba dancing, buskers and more.

Friends Michelle Curzon-Hill and Christina, from Willaston, are taking part in the 11-mile walk in memory of Michelle’s mother-in-law June and Christina’s father Archie who were both cared for in their final days at St Luke’s Hospice.

They have so far raised more than £950, succeeding their target of £750.

Michelle said: “My mother-in-law June was treated at St Luke’s earlier this year, and the place was magnificent.

“The staff that looked after June were so caring. We learnt that St Luke’s receives limited support from the government and relies on donations.

“Christina’s father, Archie, was also looked after here in his final days in 2006.

“June initially went in for pain management. Unfortunately, whilst in the hospice, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and spent the final weeks of her life there.

“We were comforted by the knowledge that June was being given 24/7 care of the highest standard and that she was looked after and treated with utmost dignity in the final days of her life. We will be forever grateful.

“Supporting St Luke’s is so important. It is also going to be a fun evening spent with like-minded people all raising vital funds for a brilliant cause.”

Jane Thompson, head of events, said she is excited to bring colour and energy to the streets of Crewe and Nantwich for the six or 11 mile sponsored walk through Crewe and Nantwich on July 1.

She said: “All our supporters and team bring so much energy and enthusiasm to the Midnight Walk.

“We have so many exciting things planned for the evening including a live DJ, glitter face-painting, hair braiding in a multi-coloured double decker bus, glow headbands and much more.

“We really will be lighting up Cheshire and we hope to raise vital funds for the special care and support which the Hospice provides to local people and their families.

“Please get together with family and friends and help us make it a colourful night of fundraising for St Luke’s!”

To take part and book your tickets for the Midnight Walk, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/midnightwalk