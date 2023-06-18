Crewe Pride 2023 event line up of performers unveiled

The Crewe Pride 2023 line-up of performers and activities has been unveiled by organisers.

The event, in partnership with local employers Radius, Bentley Motors and Body Positive, will see local stars topping the bill at the Pride celebration in Lyceum Square on Saturday 8 July.

Cher tribute CHERished will take to the stage alongside ABBA tribute Abba Fever – not forgetting the colourful parade for all the family to enjoy.

Running from 1.30pm until 10.30pm, the free event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness of the issues they face.

Employers Radius and Bentley Motors are the main commercial supporters, who are working alongside LGBTQ+ charity Body Positive and Cheshire East Council to deliver Crewe Pride 2023.

Chair of Radius’ LGBTQ+ network Andrew Weston said: “It’s great to be able to play a part in celebrating Pride across Radius’ hometown of Crewe.

“It is fantastic to see our local community come together to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are looking forward to seeing Radius employees and the local public having fun and enjoying the range of performances.”

The full line-up on Saturday July 8 includes:

1.30pm – 2pm – Parade from Lyceum Square

2pm – 2.30pm – Guest spot – Dolly

2.45pm – 4.15pm – CHERished

4.30pm – 5.30pm – Hayley Strangelove as Elveese

5.45pm – 7.15PM – Kyle Finn – Totally Pride tunes

7.30pm – 9pm – Abba Fever

9.30pm -10.30pm – Vicky as PINK

To find out more visit www.prideinthepark.com

