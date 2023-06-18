FEATURE: The best tools for DIY projects

Your home is more than just a space; it’s a reflection of your character and personality.
So why settle for a mundane and uninspired living environment?
Dive into the world of do-it-yourself projects and watch as your home comes alive with newfound charm and uniqueness.
Not only do DIY projects inject new life into your living space, but they also save you a fortune.
Forget about hiring expensive contractors or skilled tradesmen for every repair or renovation.
With your own handy skills, you can tackle any task and keep your hard-earned money where it belongs – in your pocket!
But before you embark on your DIY adventure, it’s crucial to ensure you’re well-equipped for success.
You’ll need the right materials and, of course, the perfect tools for the job.
In this article, we unveil the must-have tools that every DIY enthusiast craves. Get ready to unleash your inner artist and turn your home into a masterpiece!
Rubber Mallet
At first glance, rubber mallets might resemble their metallic cousins, the hammers.
However, these remarkable tools have unique properties that set them apart from other tools.
Discover the fascinating world of rubber mallets, available for purchase online at RS, and prepare to be amazed by their versatility and indispensable nature.
While hammers excel at pounding nails into unyielding surfaces, rubber mallets gracefully navigate a different path.
They possess a delicate touch, making them the ideal choice for tasks where finesse is paramount.
When delicate materials like bricks, wood, or certain metals enter the picture, you want to steer clear of unsightly cracks, dents, or scratches.
Tape Measure
Any DIY enthusiast should have a good tape measure, as you’ll need to ensure measurements are correct for a variety of different reasons.
Whether you’re installing a new curtain rail, cutting wood to size, or even checking that your new piece of furniture is going to fit, a tape measure ensures a high degree of accuracy.
The best tape measures are easy to use and retract when not in use, also allowing you to lock the measure into place to take readings at any time.
A 25-meter length measure is usually fine for most purposes, but check if you need a bigger one first.
It’s also a good idea to make sure your tape measure uses a measurement system that you understand, though most display both imperial and metric.
Screwdriver Set
Screwdrivers are probably one of the most useful tools to have in your house simply because of how many things use screws.
From furniture to electronics, most things are held together by screws, and there are many different shapes and sizes.
Different screw types are used for different purposes, and using the wrong screwdriver can cause damage to the screw.
You’ll most likely need at least a flathead screwdriver and a Phillips/crosshead screwdriver, as these are the most common types.
However, if you want to always have the right tool for the job, a set with interchangeable heads is best.
This way, you can simply swap the heads over depending on the type of screw you’re working with.
Pliers and Cutters
Pliers and cutters are very similar in appearance and, in many cases, are combined into one tool.
For a lot of DIY projects, you’ll need to use pliers in order to manipulate small parts or to remove something like a screw or a nail.
Cutters are also used for cutting wiring, though it’s important never to do this to live wires, as this could be a serious safety risk.
You can use them to rewire plugs, and it’s also possible to cut cable ties and other fasteners.
Craft Knife
Craft knives are suitable for cutting all sorts of different materials, and they’re a good tool to have in case you ever need to slice through something.
Make sure that your knife has a retractable, locking blade for safety and that you replace the blade when it gets dull.
