RSPCA Stapeley Grange team to tackle Three Peaks Challenge

A team from the RSPCA in Nantwich are taking on the infamous Three Peaks Challenge to raise much needed funds for Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre.

The centre is one of four RSPCA wildlife centres in England that supports the rehabilitation of sick, injured, orphaned and confiscated wildlife.

Stapeley Grange receives more than 6,000 admissions every year, with patients ranging from seals, otters and hedgehogs to foxes, badgers and all types of birds.

But it i entirely reliant on public funding and the centre is facing challenging times, with it costing £50,000 annually on animal feed alone.

Wildlife assistants Catherine Smith, Jess Edwards, Kate Ballance and vet Mariana Santos, who all work at Stapeley, are donning their hiking boots to take on the Three Peaks Challenge for much-needed funds.

They aim to scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Mount Snowdon in just 24 hours.

Calling themselves the Stapeley Sole Sisters, the four have already undertaken a number of practice ‘runs’ in preparation for the main event on 4th/5th July.

Catherine said: “We’ve actually been up both Scafell Pike and Snowdon a couple of times now and have been busy down the gym in our spare time, so hopefully we’ll be ready when the big day arrives.”

To help them reach their fundraising target of £1,000, the quartet have set up a page at https://justgiving.com/team/stapeleysolesisters

They are also on the lookout for sponsors and the use of a people carrier, to help get them between peaks during the actual challenge.

For further information, contact RSPCA Stapeley Grange General Manager Lee Stewart at [email protected]

You can also become a Friend of the Centre and receive its quarterly newsletter by signing up here.

(Pic: left to right – Jess Edwards, Catherine Smith and Kate Ballance)