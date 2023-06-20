Nantwich singers add French flavour to summer concert

Nantwich Choral Society is celebrating its special friendship with counterparts in France with a summer concert.

The singers are set to welcome a choir from Macon in France, Arpège à Coeur Joie, who will perform with them at St Mary’s Church on June 24 at 7.30pm.

For many years the two choirs have commemorated their friendship and love of music with an exchange visit.

This is the fifth time that Arpège à Coeur Joie, Mâcon have come along to sing with Nantwich Choral Society since 2004.

Coincidentally, this is the 50th anniversary of Nantwich Choral Society and the 80th anniversary of the French choir.

Some members from the Nantwich choir have been visiting Mâcon and have performed a joint concert over there with the choir in the Cathedrale de St Vincent, Mâcon.

In St Mary’s, the two choirs will perform Gloria! featuring works from Vivaldi, ‘Gloria’ and ‘Magnificat’.

The Nantwich Sinfonia will perform Bach’s ‘Brandenburg Concerto no 2’ and there will be rousing renditions of the French and English anthems.

The French singers are staying with local families and will be well looked after during their visit.

Nantwich Choral Society spokeswoman Anne Harwood said: “Our two choirs have a strong bond cemented by our love of culture, music and art.

“We were excited to be going to Mâcon again and also to host the choir here in Nantwich to perform in our beautiful church.

“We are hoping for great support from the people of Nantwich so that we have a good audience to welcome our French friends.”

Macon, in the Burgundy region of France, is home to more than 30,000 residents referred to as Maconnais.

The area has been twinned with Crewe and Nantwich since 1957.

In 2017 the French choir visited Nantwich to mark the 60th birthday of the twinning.

Visits were postponed during the pandemic but each choir has kept in touch.

For tickets and more on the concert go to https://www.nantwichchoral.org.uk/programme/20222023/summer-concert-2023/