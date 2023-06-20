Tarporley pub’s efforts help raise more than £2,000

The operators of The Swan at Tarporley and The Lion at Malpas have helped to raise more than £2,000 for charity.

The Bear Inns pubs held a silent auction and raffle charity evening for “Pedalling for Pubs” for the Licensed Trade Charity.

Bear Inns director Woody Barlow is taking part in the “Pedalling for Pubs” initiative which sees cycling teammates embark on a 250km cycling journey across the picturesque Yorkshire Moors.

They raised funds and awareness for the Licensed Trade Charity, which provides specialist guidance, emotional support, and financial grants to individuals facing hardships within the hospitality sector.

The prizes from the silent auction included exclusive access to the member’s enclosure at the Cheshire Show, tickets to a Rugby match at Twickenham, and indulgent Dinner, Bed and Breakfast stays at one of the sister pubs, along with other esteemed establishments.

Reserved bids were also added to the raffle, alongside a collection of additional prizes.

Winners were announced as part of charity evenings held at both pubs where the final fundraiser amount was also announced.

The event was accompanied by a lively music from a local DJ, a delectable BBQ, and nibbles for all guests.

The evening served as a testament to the collective goodwill and commitment of the community in supporting the Licensed Trade Charity’s mission.

Woody Barlow, director of Bear Inns, said: “We are humbled by the overwhelming response and generosity displayed by our community.

“Through the ‘Pedalling for Pubs’ jaunt and the subsequent silent auctions and raffle, we aimed to contribute to the Licensed Trade Charity’s commendable work of providing vital support to those facing challenges in the hospitality industry.

“We are immensely proud of the outcome and extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who participated.”