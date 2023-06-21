World Worm Charming Championship returns to Willaston

The quirky famous World Worm Charming Championships are back at Willaston this Saturday June 24!

The event, which has attracted international attention in the past, takes place at Willaston Primary Academy on Derwent Close.

Gates are open from 1pm with the worm charming event taking place between 2pm-2.30pm.

The championships, which began in 1980, sees competitors spend 30 minutes to charm and collect as many worms as possible from their 3×3 metre plot.

The current world record for worm charming is 567 worms achieved in 2009.

There will also be a prize raffle, ice cream van, food outlets, numerous stalls and entertainment for all ages.

The event will raise money for Willaston Primary Academy.

Past events have attracted TV camera crews from across the globe keen to feature the quirky British pastime.

For further event information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfWillastonSchoolAssociation/

(pics of 2022 event by Jonathan White)