Cheshire Wildlife Trust seeks to appoint new roles

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is looking to hire new positions in its team.

The organisations wants a new finance manager, supporter care officer and senior woodland creation officer.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is keen to hear from anyone with a passion and drive to increase wildlife and wild areas across the region.

A trust spokesperson said: “Our natural world is in trouble: 80% of our carbon storing peatlands are damaged; 41% of our insects and pollinators are threatened with extinction; 50% of hedgehogs have been lost from our countryside; and 92% of seagrass beds have been lost around the UK.

“However, there is still hope. By protecting, connecting and manging our land and seas for nature and empowering people to help, we can begin to turn the tide of the ecological, climate and people emergencies we now face.

“In Cheshire, we need to return 30% of our land and sea to wildlife and for 500,000 people to be inspired to help.”

Cheshire Wildlife Trust works across Cheshire as well as Halton, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Warrington and Wirral.

Successful candidates will be determined to create the change our natural world so desperately needs.

Employees are offered flexible working, staff benefits and HQ office is on the wildlife-friendly Bickley Hall Farm.

Visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/jobs for more information.