NHS staff in Crewe and Nantwich shortlisted for awards

NHS staff from Crewe and Nantwich have been shortlisted for the NHS Parliamentary Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding contribution of staff and volunteers working in the health service.

Karen Cotici, a registered nurse apprentice at Leighton Hospital, was shortlisted for the NHS Rising Star Award.

Karen began her career at Mid Cheshire Hospitals as an apprentice before training as a Healthcare Assistant and then starting her degree in Nursing at Keele University, where she continues her placement in Leighton Hospital’s Emergency Dept.

Karen, who was nominated by local MP Dr Kieran Mullan, has achieved all of this alongside being a busy mum of four.

Ian Moston, Chief Executive at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “We are all enormously proud of Karen who, at her own initiative, devised a system to help improve patient flows through our Emergency Department.

“While we make the transition to a new Digital Clinical System, innovations such as Karen’s are making an immediate difference to both patients and staff.

“We applaud her for taking such a patient-centred, innovative and adventurous step while a nurse apprentice.”

The Dynamic Support Database – Clinical Support Tool has also been nominated by Dr Mullan and other MPs for the Future NHS Award.

The DSD at Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS is a measure for rating admission needs, which clinically prioritises individuals based on mental health hospital admission risk.

Stratifying the need for people with Learning disabilities and Autism allows enhanced support service to reduce hospital admissions.

The winners will be announced at the NHS Parliamentary Awards Ceremony on Wednesday July 5.

Dr Ceri Woodrow, consultant clinical psychologist, CWP who has led the Dynamic Support Database project said: “It is an honour to be nominated for a Parliamentary Award and I would like to say a very special thanks to the team behind the DSD-CST.

“Their amazing efforts will really make a difference to autistic people and people with learning disabilities, ensuring they receive the right care, at the right time in the right place.”

Tim Welch, chief executive, CWP said: “Their hard work and dedication to improving the lives of people in the neurodivergent community sets a very high standard for everyone working in health and social care.

“Ensuring we offer the best possible care to the communities we serve is the number one priority at CWP, and this project extends that philosophy to the whole of the North West and beyond.”

Dr Mullan MP added: “It was a pleasure to nominate Karen and the Dynamic Support Database for awards at the NHS Parliamentary Awards – and it is great to see that they have been shortlisted!

“All staff in our NHS do fantastic work, day-in-day-out, helping us when we are most in need.

“The awards allow us to recognise the contribution of just some of these amazing people.

“Good luck to Karen and the team responsible for the DSD. Thank you for all that you do!”