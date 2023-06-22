10 hours ago
Top marks at Fox Dance Academy in Nantwich

in Human Interest / News June 22, 2023
Exam result photo - Fox Dance Academy

Youngsters at a Nantwich dance school have waltzed their way to top marks in the latest set of exams.

Pupils at the Fox Dance Academy on London Road achieved a 100% pass rate with many obtaining a distinction grade.

The young dancers, aged 5 to 17, completed the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) exams in Ballet, Tap and Modern Dance at the academy in June.

The amazing results follow another incredible set of exams the students received earlier in the year.

Caroline, principal at Fox Dance Academy, said: “The students have worked so hard and they deserve all the success and all the teachers are deeply proud of the pupils’ achievements.

“We are very much one big family at Fox Dance Academy and it is wonderful to see such an inspiring group of young people come together and support each other through the exam process.”

Fox Dance Academy offers classes from 2 years old to adults.

For more information on classes and timetables, visit www.foxdanceacademy.co.uk

Exam result2 - fox dance academy

