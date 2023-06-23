Crewe & Nantwich players star for North of England U20s

Two young Crewe & Nantwich RUFC players had starring roles after being called up to the North of England U20s team for the first time.

Jacob Aston O’Donovan and Logan Lynch (pictured) had a superb first senior season for Crewe and Nantwich 1st XV and Cheshire U20s.

And they topped of their season by being called up to represent the North of England U20s – the pinnacle of regional age-grade rugby in England below the professional game.

Jacob represented The North against Southeast & London in a comprehensive 54–11 victory and was joined by Logan for the 44-34 win against The Southwest the following weekend.

Jacob scored tries in both games, and both players performed at a top level in an elite environment.

A Crewe & Nantwich club spokesperson said: “Both Jacob and Logan should be immensely proud of their achievements over the past 12 months, and the club is hugely proud of their success.

“The support they both had on Sunday in Stafford was brilliant, with 30 plus players, coaches and supporters making the effort to travel down the M6, which was very much appreciated by both after the very lively ‘Party on the Pitches’ the day before.”

For anyone wishing to get involved with the club, whether new to the game or returning, pre-season training starts:

Senior Men starts – 4th July at 7pm

Senior Women Starts – 10th July at 7pm

For all other teams, see contact details on the club website here