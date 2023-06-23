FEATURE: What to do when your spark plugs break

Spark plugs are essential parts of a gasoline vehicle.

If they break, you will be facing a repair job and there is simply no avoiding this fact.

This guide has all the information you need about spark plugs and how to spot when something has gone wrong.

What Does Your Spark Plug Do?

There are a few types of spark plugs because each vehicle has its own requirements.

Ultimately, they are the parts that make the engine kick into action and are, therefore, quite essential.

What Makes Spark Plugs Break?

The primary cause is often overheating. When a spark plug overheats it is usually because of a damaged cooling system, and it can create a world of pain for any car owner.

Aside from this, you may also be facing a soot build-up on the spark plug which will hinder it from optimal performance, or improper gap calibration, which is when the spark plug is no longer aligned with where it needs to be.

Classic Signs That Spark Plugs Are Broken

If your spark plugs (or glow plugs) are broken, your car will let you know.

Not only will the general driving experience feel more laboured, but you may notice any of the following:

• Rough idling

• Poor petrol performance

• Acceleration lag

How Do You Replace Spark Plugs?

It is useful to know that, according to autodoc.co.uk, spark plugs can only be replaced, not repaired.

It is possible to source the parts and purchase them by yourself, but to properly install them you have to know what you are doing.

The first step is to ensure that you have the correct parts and toolkit which includes a spark plug socket spanner and torque.

When you have the tools, locate the plugs and clean the area.

What Next?

With a clean area, the work can begin. Make sure your engine is cool (and switched off) and remove the ignition lead one at a time.

Then you will remove the old plug and replace it with the new part, ensuring that the alignment is correct, and everything is sufficiently tightened.

Don’t forget to replace the ignition lead when this bit is complete.

Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs: Are They the Same?

The short answer is no. Spark plugs and glow plugs are similar yet different parts.

Information about spark plugs taken from autozone.com tells us that there is one major difference between a spark plug and a glow plug.

Spark plugs are typically used in petrol/gasoline vehicle engines and glow plugs are used in diesel ones.

This is because both types of engines work slightly differently and, therefore, have bespoke requirements.

You must get the right part for your motor because, if you don’t, there is a real risk that you will break it beyond repair or cost yourself a significant amount of money.

Being a car owner means learning a lot of things if you want to ensure the best care for your vehicle.

While you don’t have to become a mechanic overnight, having some knowledge about essential parts will help you if your car stops working and you need to find a suitable replacement or repair job.

(pic free under licence by Aidan Wojtas)