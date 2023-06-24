Flowers Lane closes for 22 weeks for North West Crewe Package

Flowers Lane near Leighton Hospital is to close for 22 weeks from Monday June 26.

It’s the next phase of the ongoing North West Crewe Package of works which has seen a section of the A530 Middlewich Road by the hospital closed since April.

The A530 between Flowers Lane and Smithy Lane re-opened this week after a new roundabout was finished.

New works will include a full closure of Flowers Lane starting on Monday for approximately 22 weeks.

This is for the construction of Fairfield Roundabout and the link from Flowers Lane to the A530/Flowers Lane Roundabout which was open this week.

Construction bosses say the whole scheme remains on schedule for completion in spring 2024.

The project has been criticised in the past, particularly during the lengthy and delayed closure of the A530 between Pyms Lane and the hospital throughout most of 2022.

The latest newsletter on the scheme can be found here with more details.

(Pic courtesy of Jonathan White)