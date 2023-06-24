7 hours ago
Flowers Lane closes for 22 weeks for North West Crewe Package
1 day ago
New Nantwich primary school proposals backed by planners
1 day ago
Voting opens for Nantwich Food Festival Awards!
1 day ago
Popular sports shop “Running Bear” to open in Nantwich
2 days ago
Motorcyclist seriously injured in wall crash in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Flowers Lane closes for 22 weeks for North West Crewe Package

in Environment / Human Interest / News June 24, 2023
aerial view of flowers lane roundabout

Flowers Lane near Leighton Hospital is to close for 22 weeks from Monday June 26.

It’s the next phase of the ongoing North West Crewe Package of works which has seen a section of the A530 Middlewich Road by the hospital closed since April.

The A530 between Flowers Lane and Smithy Lane re-opened this week after a new roundabout was finished.

New works will include a full closure of Flowers Lane starting on Monday for approximately 22 weeks.

This is for the construction of Fairfield Roundabout and the link from Flowers Lane to the A530/Flowers Lane Roundabout which was open this week.

Construction bosses say the whole scheme remains on schedule for completion in spring 2024.

The project has been criticised in the past, particularly during the lengthy and delayed closure of the A530 between Pyms Lane and the hospital throughout most of 2022.

The latest newsletter on the scheme can be found here with more details.

(Pic courtesy of Jonathan White)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.