South Cheshire firm Mornflake is rolling out new recyclable packaging for its breakfast oats.

The family business’ new packaging which is 100% recyclable carries the strapline ‘Positive energy for you and your planet’.

Best-sellers in the Mornflake range including Stoneground Oatmeal, Creamy Superfast Oats, Jumbo Scottish Oats and Organic Porridge Oats are now sporting the new design.

Managing director James Lea said: “We know consumers have high expectations when it comes to our responsibility as a brand to contribute to a greener future and this range is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

“Now shoppers can reach for Mornflake oats knowing they are buying a quality breakfast that’s been milled carbon neutrally.”

Mornflake, the UK’s oldest cereal company, has a zero-waste policy with any by-product being repurposed into animal feed for local livestock and biofuel.

Headquartered in Crewe, the company also has a mill in Banffshire, Scotland which is powered by a wind turbine.

Harnessing the power of nature is reflected in the new packaging which it hopes will help shoppers make environmentally responsible choices.

Mr Lea added: “We have been family owned for 15 generations and stewardship of our planet and resources has always been central to the way we work.

“We want to ensure our business continues for at least another 15 generations.”

The new-look products have hit the shelves at supermarkets across the country including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

They are also available in the mill shop at Mornflake in Crewe.

Visitors to Nantwich Show in July can hear more about the ethos behind the changes on the Mornflake stand.

The company, a long-standing sponsor of Nantwich Food Festival, will also welcome many people to its Bowling Green food hall in September.

For more on its heritage and new products such Savoury Oats and Fibreful oatbran go to mornflake.com

(pic: Charlotte Gribbin at Mornflake with new-look packs)