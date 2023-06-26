Tributes paid after death of popular Wistaston musician and teacher

Tributes have been paid to a popular teacher and musician from Wistaston who has died.

Robert Richardson was well known in the area for his drumming, and was often seen performing at major local events such as Remembrance Sundays and Battle of Nantwich.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Nantwich, was also well known as a teacher who had worked at Berkeley Academy, Bickerton C of E, and Whitegate C of E.

Robert was a pupil at Wistaston Berkeley Primary School, then Shavington High School.

After leaving Technical College on Dane Bank Avenue in Crewe, he became an apprentice quantity surveyor for Nightingales Builders, who sponsored him to study at Wrexham University on day-release.

He went on to complete his Bachelor of Education degree at MMU and his first teaching appointment was at Wistaston Berkeley, where he had been a pupil.

Robert worked at Wistaston Berkeley for 11 years, and worked afterwards as a supply teacher, then at Bickerton C of E Primary.

He returned to supply teaching so he could care for his father, Alan, which he did for many years.

In recent years, he worked at Whitegate C of E Primary as a regular supply teacher, leading the school choir.

Jane Smart said: “Robert loved teaching, it was his vocation and the number of young people’s lives he touched positively is beyond measure.”

Drumming and music was his passion and he became an excellent percussionist.

He played for many local and regional bands including United Co-op Crewe, Greenway Selectus, Wingates, and the West Yorkshire and Cheshire Police Bands.

He was a member of the Cheshire Drums and Bugles, and at the time of his death had belonged to the Royal Welch Fusiliers Corps of Drums Association for four years.

Both Corps performed a drum salute at Crewe Crematorium for his funeral.

He was also a member of Crewe Brass at the time of his death – the band his father helped start from a youth band.

Crewe Brass performed at Robert’s funeral and played his arrangement of the beautiful Welsh Hymn, Calon Lân.

With his father, he was a member of Nantwich Royal British Legion.

Robert was a regular visitor to Normandy with various bands and made many friends in Europe and further afield on band tours.

He performed at local events including Remembrance Sunday Parades, Big Day Out, the Battle of Nantwich, VE Day and Jubilee celebrations.

He also played in the pit at Crewe Lyceum Theatre for musicals, shows, scout gang shows, and performed with just about every brass band, dance band and orchestra in the area and beyond.

Robert died on the 53rd anniversary of his older sister Janette’s death. He is survived by his father, Alan.

His funeral took place at Wells Green Methodist Church, conducted by Rev’d Sarah Butcher, followed by cremation at Crewe Crematorium.

His ashes will be laid to rest with his mother Jean and sister Janette, and grandparents in a private burial in July.

Donations totalling £477 in Robert’s memory were given to support the work of the Crewe Stroke Survivors Group.

(Words by Jane Smart, images by Jonathan White)