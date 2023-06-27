Crewe & District Writers’ Circle to hold Open Day

Crewe and District Writers’ Circle are to stage a Writers’ Day on Saturday July 8, writes Jonathan White.

It will take place at the Hope and Beams Centre, on Broad Street, Crewe.

The day is open to anyone interested in writing of any kind from beginners to published authors, poetry to non-fiction.

This year there are also specific activities for children of all ages. All activities are free.

The day will run from 1-5pm. There is also an open mic spoken word event in the evening, 6-8pm.

Anyone who wants to take part in events or to read in the evening can turn up on the day.

Activities include workshops and talks on how to self-publish books, poetry, children’s story-making and drama.

There will also be stalls representing different local writing groups, a memory capture project and an exhibition of the history of Crewe & District Writers’ Circle.

People can enjoy a coffee in the café, to gain advice on how to develop their writing, or to meet and share experiences with other writers.

The day has been developed in response to feedback that many writers in the area feel quite isolated.

The day will begin with an opening event where winners of The Crewe Writers Schools Short Story Competition will receive their prizes.

It is hoped the results of the 2023 Waltraud Field Poetry Competition will also be announced.

If anyone requires any information regarding the event, search Crewe and District Writers Circle on Facebook, or email [email protected]