Police crack down on offenders targeting children in Cheshire

Cheshire Police carried out the latest phase of Operation Guardians to protect young and vulnerable people across the county.

More than 100 sex offenders were visited, five were arrested for breaching conditions, and two charged with indecent image offences.

The latest crackdown involved several policing units including neighbourhood policing, the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Online Child Abuse Images Team (OCAIT), and the Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU).

More than 200 officers and staff worked to target and deter predators, conduct checks on known offenders and suspects, and build bridges with vulnerable youngsters.

Activity included SOMU officers visiting people on the sex offenders’ register to ensure they were complying with conditions of their sexual harm prevention orders.

And OCAIT officers visited suspects to check that bail terms were being adhered to.

Elsewhere, officers from Protecting Vulnerable People team visited the most vulnerable and high risk children in Cheshire to identify and prevent risk factors that could see them come to harm.

Officers in local policing units visited schools and colleges, carried out knife sweeps in hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour and violence, and general high visibility patrolling in key areas.

Results from the two-day operation included:

– More than 100 registered sex offenders had unannounced visits from specialist Police, and Probation, offender managers.

– 33 sex offenders subject to Sexual Harm Prevention Orders had devices examined for evidence of offending / compliance with orders.

– More than 25 care homes across Cheshire had visits from police officers and staff.

– Over 50 children who regularly go missing from home and/or are vulnerable to child exploitation were engaged with.

– Five warrants executed – including two suspected modern slavery premises with high levels of vulnerability to sex workers.

– Five sex offenders arrested for order breaches.

– Six suspects interviewed by specialist officers over ongoing online offence investigations, and bail compliance checks conducted at home addresses of five other individuals currently on bail.

– Two suspects charged with indecent image offences.

Specialist officers from the region worked online to identify those intent of using the internet to groom and meet young people.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Williams, who co-ordinated the operation, said: “Operation Guardians places a spotlight on what our officers are doing every day in order to protect and safeguard children in Cheshire.

“The protection of children within Cheshire is a priority to all of us at Cheshire Police – that’s why a big focus of this particular version of Operation Guardians was to ensure that known offenders and suspects that are on bail are not doing anything that will cause further harm.

“It’s vital that those who would do harm to children in Cheshire know that we won’t let it go unchecked and unchallenged – this operation may have shone a light on this activity, but it’s very much our business as usual the whole year round.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer: “A key priority in my Police and Crime Plan is to protect vulnerable and at-risk people. Children and young people can be some of the most vulnerable people in society and can be at risk of exploitation by criminals.

“The proactive work undertaken by Cheshire Constabulary over the past two days demonstrates the work being done in this area.

“My thanks go to all the officers and staff involved in this crucial work. We all have our part to play in keeping our children safe and it’s vital people know the signs to look out for.”

Anyone who has information relating to child abuse and exploitation or has concerns can call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or report online via our website.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.