Nantwich Town teams up with local firm Boughey Distribution

Nantwich Town have teamed up with local employer Boughey Distribution in a three-year sponsorship deal.
The new partnership includes the company’s branding being placed around Swansway Stadium off Waterlode and on the club’s new training kits.
The club’s 53 teams will wear newly-branded training kit throughout the 2023/24 season, along with 150 coaching staff wearing the Boughey branded kit.
The new training kit will go on general sale in July in the club shop and on the FBT website, the official kit manufacturer.
Nantwich Town senior men’s team is currently looking forward to another season in the Northern Premier League under manager, Paul Carden.
To mark the new partnership, Boughey Managing Director Angela Carus joined representatives of the club, which included Chairman Jon Gold and players from their youth teams who were sporting the new kit.
Angela said: “We’re extremely proud to be supporting Nantwich Town and its 53 teams of all age groups.
“We hope our financial support will give more opportunities for the club to move forward in the community in which those 53 teams thrive.
“As one of the largest employers in the area, it is important that we give back and support our local community in whatever way we can.
“The football club has given young people a place to be active and part of a team which we value very highly at Boughey.”
Jon Gold, Nantwich Town FC Chairman, added: “Everyone at Nantwich Town is absolutely delighted with our new partnership with Boughey Distribution.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Angela and her colleagues back to the club this week and I really enjoyed the tour of the truck cabin!
“Fridge, freezer, microwave, smart TV, it was great to see how well equipped the cabin was and it’s clear Boughey really care about all their staff and are a top employer in the region.
“We are pleased to help raise their brand awareness via the community partnership.
“We are truly thankful for Boughey’s support which greatly helps our community football initiatives and with the new 3G pitch being installed, we are hopeful that we can increase capacity to 80 teams of all ages from 4-18 including the men’s and ladies first team.
“This also includes walking, partially sighted and pan disability football, with the Boughey logo proudly showing on all community tops, shorts and tracksuits!”
