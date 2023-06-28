Reaseheath College wins major trophy at Royal Cheshire Show

Reaseheath College’s action-packed stand won the Best Speciality Stand in the Rural Life Area at the Royal Cheshire Show.

The Nantwich college’s range of educative and interactive displays impressed judge Richard Blackburn, NFU Council Representative.

He felt the activities on offer showcased the best aspects of modern agriculture and rural life and were widely appealing to families.

Visitors watched sausage making demonstrations by Reaseheath’s Master Butcher Gary Evans and cookery demonstrations by guest chefs representing Eat Wild, which promotes the value of game, sustainably and ethically produced to British Game Assurance standards.

Bake Off The Professionals chef Adam Cleal, owner of Niche Patisserie in Oswestry, was also on the Reaseheath stand, delighting families with a display of mouth watering sweet treats.

In addition, visitors were able to learn tree climbing techniques, met animals from the college’s mini zoo, tested their tractor and car driving skills on simulators and admired the skills of floristry students.

They could also control a digger and take part in fun challenges with vet nursing and maths & English teams.

Richard Blackburn said: “The judges agreed that Reaseheath’s stand was very inviting and interactive and the staff were very welcoming.

“The college has a great deal to offer and the activities on its stand were very diverse.”