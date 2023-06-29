28 mins ago
Baby Club Cheshire owner to stage Makaton storytime session

in Business June 29, 2023
Makaton storytimes for Baby Club Cheshire

The owners of popular Baby Club Cheshire and The Sensory Storyteller are to stage a special Makaton storytime this summer.

Steph Tully has recently qualified as a Makaton Baby Trainer so she can run new signing classes from September.

Now she has teamed up with Hayley Cheetham, who runs The Sensory Storyteller,  to launch a new venture with a free taster Makaton storytime at Nantwich Bookshop on August 3.

The session will be suitable for babies up to walking, enjoy familiar nursery rhymes and a special story, whilst having the opportunity to learn some Makaton baby signs.

Steph started her baby business during the pandemic, and in two years it has grown from teaching three classes a week to seven.

They teach massage, yoga, and run special sessions on Saturdays for dads as well as sessions for special occasions such as Halloween and Christmas.

Steph recently took on a member of staff as her business grows welcoming more than 80 babies a week to classes across Cheshire, Wrexham and North Shropshire.

Baby Club Cheshire and makaton storytimes
She said: “I’ve always been interested in Makaton having taught myself some basic signs during lockdown to support my own baby and her early communication skills.

“Learning these signs transformed our lives, giving our little girl a way of communicating with us when her words were so hard to find.

“I’ve since taught Makaton to my youngest daughter, and most of my family members.

“So I decided to complete my Makaton Level 1 and Level 2 certifications as well as the Makaton Signing for Babies and Families course and the Train the Trainer course.

“This means from September I will be offering baby signing classes to bring the wonderful world of Makaton to local families with my new project Signing with Steph.”

Hayley, who runs The Sensory Storyteller, is a qualified primary school teacher with a passion for SEN so moved into a special education setting.

After starting her own family, she launched The Sensory Storyteller in January 2022, inspired by the sensory stories taught at school and her experiences on maternity leave.

Starting out as baby classes, The Sensory Storyteller now also runs sessions at birthday parties, with charities and local authorities, in nurseries and schools, as well as outdoors.

Steph and Hayley
Steph and Hayley
