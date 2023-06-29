33 mins ago
Bunbury residents celebrate as housing plan thrown out by Cheshire East
1 day ago
Nantwich Town teams up with local firm Boughey Distribution
2 days ago
Police crack down on offenders targeting children in Cheshire
3 days ago
Two men who raped girl they met in Nantwich jailed for 25 years
3 days ago
Tributes paid after death of popular Wistaston musician and teacher
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Leighton Hospital trust bosses win pastoral care award

in Health / Human Interest / News June 29, 2023
Mid Cheshire Hospitals pastoral care award

Mid Cheshire Hospitals which runs Leighton Hospital has won a Pastoral Care Quality Award for international recruitment.

It was rewarded for its best-practice pastoral support in international recruitment.

Bosses say it reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality pastoral support to internationally educated nurses and midwives.

They have hailed the work carried out to make sure staff receive enhanced and tailored pastoral care at the start of their employment with NHS.

Julie Mitchell, Project Lead Cheshire International Recruitment Collaborative (CIRC), said: “We are delighted that the Trust has been awarded the NHSE Pastoral Care Quality Award for ongoing commitment to providing best practice pastoral support to internationally educated nurses and midwives.

“It reflects the feedback from International nurses, which has consistently been positive and confirms that they are fully supported throughout the onboarding process and their OSCE training.”

Indra Kunder, Pastoral Support for Internationally Educated Nurses at the trust, said: “This is a great achievement for the Trust and shows the commitment that the organisation offers our colleagues from overseas.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.