Leighton Hospital trust bosses win pastoral care award

Mid Cheshire Hospitals which runs Leighton Hospital has won a Pastoral Care Quality Award for international recruitment.

It was rewarded for its best-practice pastoral support in international recruitment.

Bosses say it reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality pastoral support to internationally educated nurses and midwives.

They have hailed the work carried out to make sure staff receive enhanced and tailored pastoral care at the start of their employment with NHS.

Julie Mitchell, Project Lead Cheshire International Recruitment Collaborative (CIRC), said: “We are delighted that the Trust has been awarded the NHSE Pastoral Care Quality Award for ongoing commitment to providing best practice pastoral support to internationally educated nurses and midwives.

“It reflects the feedback from International nurses, which has consistently been positive and confirms that they are fully supported throughout the onboarding process and their OSCE training.”

Indra Kunder, Pastoral Support for Internationally Educated Nurses at the trust, said: “This is a great achievement for the Trust and shows the commitment that the organisation offers our colleagues from overseas.

“Well done to everyone involved.”