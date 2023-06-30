Nantwich firm Boughey shortlisted for major industry awards

Boughey Distribution, with sites in Nantwich and Shavington, has been shortlisted for two national awards in the 2023 Motor Transport Awards.

The company will line-up alongside four other finalists in the Haulier of the Year Award, the top honour at what is widely seen as the annual ‘Oscars’ of the road transport industry.

It will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Wednesday September 6.

It has also been shortlisted for the Sustainable Transport Award.

It is the third time Boughey has been shortlisted for the Haulier of the Year accolade in the last four years.

The shortlist announcement coincided with Boughey submitting its Impact Assessment to be reviewed for B Corp Certification.

B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

Boughey believes it is one of the first storage and distribution network operators in the UK to embark on the rigorous B Corp assessment.

Managing Director Angela Carus said: “It is extremely flattering to receive third-party verification of how we’re performing as a business.

“We’ve had a great couple of years and for this to be recognised by industry colleagues is very special.

“Over the last year, we have all worked hard to pull together our Impact Assessment to be reviewed for B Corp Certification.

“The day we made our submission was the same day we were advised we’d been shortlisted for the Sustainable Transport Award, so it was certainly a momentous day.

“Most of all, I want to say a big thank you to our amazing team at our two sites in Wardle and Crewe whose hard work and dedication have resulted in us being shortlisted for the two awards.”