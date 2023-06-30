Nantwich men shed more than 45 stone between them

New-look men across Crewe and Nantwich are celebrating after shedding more than 45 stones between them!

The “Men of the Year” were crowned by Crewe & Nantwich Slimming World groups.

More and more males are attending weight loss classes, and James said they have changed his life. They led to him being voted “Man of the Year” for Crewe and Nantwich.

“My Slimming World group has completely transformed my perception of myself and my relationship with food,” said James.

“Through their support and guidance, I’ve managed to shed a significant amount of weight.

“Attending the group sessions every week helps me as I strive towards my weight loss goals.

“The anticipation of discovering my current weight adds an element of excitement to the process.

“My consultant, along with the other members of the team are really helpful.

“She consistently goes above and beyond, whether it’s greeting and engaging with everyone at the front door or checking in on each member while they wait in line to get to the payment station. Her dedication is truly amazing.

“Exploring a diverse and delicious foods alongside my partner has been a great experience.

“The abundance of recipe books and the user-friendly app have provided us with endless options.

“Furthermore, many of the recipes are remarkably simple to prepare.

“In addition to the joyful banter and laughter that accompanies our group conversations, there is also a wealth of valuable information shared.

“The rest of the group eagerly awaits and appreciates everyone’s unique perspectives.”

Just over half (58%) of men surveyed said they wanted to lose weight and feel fitter, while 29% said they wanted to feel more attractive and more confident.

The survey also showed that after losing weight men felt more energetic, happier with their physique and more confident.

Slimming World also have a growing number of male consultants including David from the Crewe and Nantwich Team.

Dave said: “Slimming world had a hugely positive impact on my life.

“Stepping through those doors for the first time was nerve-wracking but I was given such a warm welcome I realised that I should have done it ages ago.

“I didn’t plan on becoming a Slimming World consultant but had enjoyed my experience so much I took the plunge.

“Male consultants are becoming greater in number as are male Slimming World members.

“As with all consultants we just want to support all the members on their weight loss journey because we know how important it is.

“Losing weight, making new friends, enjoying yourself and being supported all available at your local Slimming World group.”