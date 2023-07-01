More top chefs line up for Nantwich Food Festival appearance

Nantwich Food Festival organisers have lined up more top chefs to appear at this year’s event in September.

Lesley Waters, Simon Rimmer, Jack Stein and Nigel Brown are set to perform during the three-day event September 1-3.

Festival chef organiser Karen Young said: “The town centre will be buzzing this year with all the great chef demonstrations.

“These will all take place in our state of the art Food Theatre, housed in a large marquee sponsored by Reaseheath College, and located in the Love Lane Festival zone.

“Nantwich Food Festival is unique in providing such high quality chef demonstrations completely free to visitors, so I am thrilled to announce the wonderful line-up of Celebrity Chefs who will be demonstrating this year in the Reaseheath Food Theatre.”

Simon Rimmer is the chef and co-presenter of Sunday Brunch, the Sunday morning show waking up the nation with a mix of chat, current affairs, guests and food.

Lesley Waters (pictured) will appear at Nantwich Food Festival for the first time.

She is well known for her cookery books, and television appearances on Ready Steady Cook, Great Food Live, and This Morning.

Jack Stein of the Seafood Restaurant, Padstow, is the son of Rick Stein. He began his career in the hospitality industry as a kitchen porter during school holidays in The Seafood Restaurant kitchen.

He went to work at La Régalade in Paris, and returned to Padstow as Executive Development Chef across the Stein Group.

Jack participates in ‘Cook with Jack Stein’ courses at Rick Stein’s Cookery School, where students cook alongside him.

Nigel Brown will be the Demonstration Kitchen Compere on Festival Saturday and Sunday.

He has worked at some of the UK’s biggest hotels and also spent time at the French cookery school Ecole Le Notre.

He completed a food segment of filming for BBC1’s popular series The Antiques Roadtrip and is finalising his second cookbook publication.

Stephanie Owen, Reaseheath Events Manager, said: “Reaseheath College has worked with and supported Nantwich Food Festival for many years, and we are delighted to sponsor the Food Theatre for the second year.

“The college offers a whole raft of food related courses from butchery to bakery, dairy to food technology, so supporting this major local event is clearly important to us.”