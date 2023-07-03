The League of Friends of Leighton Hospital closes after 50 years

A charity group which has raised vital hospital funds in South Cheshire for half a century is to close down.

The League of Friends of Leighton Hospital will come to an end as it marks its 50th anniversary year at the hospital.

It has raised more than £2 million for the hospital over the past five decades, funding equipment and enhancements to patient and visitor experience in the hospital.

Members of the League attended a Hospitals Trust meeting to present a final cheque for £160,000.

This will fund a Vibroscope, equipment for the children’s waiting area at Victoria Infirmary, and research grants from the Trust’s Continuous Improvement collaborations, among others.

Trust Chairman Dennis Dunn said: “I am very sorry to see the League of Friends close their charity after 50 years’ of such dedicated commitment and service to the patients and staff at both Leighton and Victoria Infirmary, Northwich, raising over £2m in the process.

“Their fundraising and hospitality has touched many thousands of lives over the years, and we wish them all a safe and peaceful retirement.”

A spokesperson for the League of Friends said it was “very sad” the League of Friends was closing in its 50th anniversary year.

They added: “However so much has been achieved for the benefit of patients and staff during this time and we would like to thank the hospital staff and the local community for their support over the past 50 years.”

The charity was founded in 1973 by Peter and Miriam Andrews with a group of volunteers including Doris and Alf Jennings.

The League undertook fundraising activities such as cheese & wine evenings, coffee mornings, jumble sales, and car boot sales.

The League also had a sales stall in the hospital’s Outpatients until 2012.

League members used to put on an annual Christmas show for patients and staff and a garden party was held each summer on the large, grassed area at the rear of the wards.

Each ward was invited to have a stall for their own fundraising, with dancing displays and dog handling demonstrations also part of the entertainment.

After many years serving refreshments from a trolley pushed around the hospital, a tea bar was built in the main entrance and was instantly popular, serving visitors and staff during evenings and weekends for more than 30 years.

A small shop followed in the main entrance managed by League member Pam Parton and her husband Alan.

Over time the shop expanded considerably and was a huge success, but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late Peter Andrews retired as chairman in 2012 and was succeeded by Janet Farrell as League Chairman.

Maureen Jones is currently the League’s longest serving member and has completed more than 40 years’ service.

