Nantwich salon flies rainbow flag raising cash for LGBT+ cause

A Nantwich salon is totting up the proceeds after staging a special event to raise money for a South Cheshire based LGBT+ cause.

Steven Burgin Hairdressing on Hospital Street welcomed clients and neighbouring businesses to an open evening where collections were made for the charity Body Positive in Crewe.

The salon has flown the rainbow flag throughout Pride month and was keen to raise awareness of the cause which supports mental and sexual health in the LGBT+ community.

Decorated Pride biscuits and cupcakes were also sold to boost funds and surprise visitor, drag queen Dolly, raised a smile as a guests took part in a quiz testing their knowledge of hair care and LGBT+ matters.

Dolly, who sings at Pride events such as the upcoming celebration in Crewe on Saturday (July 8) and Nantwich on July 15, had visitors in stitches as they answered questions such as what year did same sex marriage become legal and what was the name of the hair style sported by football icon Kevin Keegan.

Steve Burgin said: “When I founded the salon 23 years ago the world was a very different place.

“By staging this event we wanted to raise awareness of this very worthy cause and demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity and embracing diversity.

“We were thrilled with the response and turnout by clients of all ages.”

Visitors were welcomed with fizz and given goodie bags containing hair products from American hair brand Joico which is used in salon services.

Earlier this year Steven Burgin won Joico’s National Salon of the Year award for its outstanding community engagement with its social media tips on hair care and charity events for Water Aid and The Little Princess Trust which provides wigs to cancer sufferers.

The salon’s fundraising effort for Body Positive has achieved around £100 so far and collections continue to be made on the front counter.

For appointments and more on Steven Burgin Hairdressing call 01270 624333 or go to https://www.stevenburgin.co.uk/