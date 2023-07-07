House prices in Nantwich area now average £280,000, says report

A typical home in Nantwich and surrounding villages is now worth £280,000, according to latest figures.

There are now no settlements in Nantwich where a typical home costs less than £250,000, says the report by home valuations site Varbes.

Ten years ago this would have been enough to buy an average home in seven of the areas in the report which has looked at prices in Nantwich, Stapeley, Aston, Wrenbury, Acton, Wybunbury, Henhull, Edleston and Willaston.

The most expensive area is Aston, where a typical home costs £429,000 – one and half times the £290,000 UK average.

The most affordable area is Nantwich town, with the average price now £250,000.

The area where prices have risen the fastest is Henhull, where the price of a typical home has risen by £142,000 over the past 10 years to £376,000.

Henhull has seen a huge number of new homes built in the past decade including Kingsbourne.

The report also details the streets in and around Nantwich with the highest house prices.

On the wealthiest street, on Welshmans Lane, an average property is estimated to be worth £903,000 – more than three times the £290,000 national average house price.

Second is Burgess Close in Stapeley with an average of £769,000, and third is Wybunbury Lane at £716,000 average house price.

The street with the largest properties in Nantwich has an average house size of 2,517 square feet – more than two times the 950 square feet average home.

You can view the top streets in each of the settlements in the report, here.

Valuations have been calculated by an Automated Valuation Model (AVM) used by Varbes, which uses sold house prices published by HM Land Registry.

Meanwhile, in a report by lender Halifax it shows nationally that house prices have fallen at their fastest rate in 12 years, while mortgage rates continue to rise.

It said the annual fall of 2.6% was equal to around £7,500 being wiped off the average UK house price – the biggest drop since 2011.

The typical UK property now costs £285,932.

(Image by Jonathan White)