Two young Wistaston tennis aces head to Wimbledon

Two young tennis aces from the village of Wistaston are heading to play at Wimbledon, writes Jonathan White.

George Raiswell and Charlie Robinson, from Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club, won their way to perform at the hallowed All England Lawn Tennis Club after winning a regional final.

The men’s doubles pairing won both their FAST4 Tennis Area Finals and Regional Finals.

Their regional final took place at Thorndale Lawn Tennis Club in Wallasey last Sunday.

Victories mean that on Wednesday August 9 2023 George and Charlie will enter Wimbledon, through the famous AELTC gates on Church Road to play in the FAST4 Tennis National Finals on the grass practice courts at Aorangi Park.

They will immerse themselves in the Wimbledon experience by using the courts and facilities usually reserved for the world’s elite players competing in The Championships.

George said: “We are both very excited for the opportunity and can’t wait.

“The next few weeks will be practice practice practice.”

Their FAST4 tournaments are organised by the Lawn Tennis Association and played as a FAST4 Tennis format to ensure matches are fast, competitive, exciting and completed in a reasonable period of time.

The rules of FAST4 Tennis are: First to four games wins, tiebreaker at three games all, match tie-break at one set all, and no ad scoring.

FAST4 Tennis was introduced to the British Tennis competition structure in 2015.

George and Charlie usually play their tennis at Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club on the two hard courts behind the Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre on Church Lane in Wistaston.

They both also play league tennis in the Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.