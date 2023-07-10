Nantwich Town manager Carden signs two-year contract

Nantwich Town’s manager Paul Carden has committed to the Dabbers for two more years.
Carden was brought in by the club during the 2022-23 season but despite an upturn in form was unable to save them from relegation.
Now he has signed a new two-year contract ahead of the 2023/24 season, providing some stability for the club as they look to bounce straight back to the Northern Premier League.
Club chairman Jon Gold said: “We are delighted that Paul has committed himself further to the club.
“Everyone could see the passion, quality and leadership he has brought to the club since joining us.
“And he shares our long term vision in all areas.
“We are confident that the forthcoming season will be an entertaining and exciting one and I am sure that all of the supporters will be pleased that he has committed to the Dabbers and are looking forward to getting behind Paul and the team.”
Carden added: “Obviously the outcome last season was disappointing and not what we wanted.
“But there were many positives in all areas since I took over and the potential of the club is immense.
“Myself and my management team have a long term vision and are looking forward to the forthcoming season and giving the magnificent supporters something to smile about and be proud of.”
Carden has also added to his management team, bringing in former Crewe Alex and Dabbers favourite Darren Moss as head coach.
“Darren is someone I have known a long time and he’s a fantastic coach with a great deal of knowledge and ability,” added Carden.
“He will bring a different and welcome perspective to the sessions and team and this is already evident in the few pre season training sessions that we have had.”
(Images by Jonathan White)
