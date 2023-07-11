Operation Crossbow targets criminals using South Cheshire roads

Suspects were arrested and vehicles seized during Operation Crossbow which targeted criminals using South Cheshire’s roads.

The police operation, which took place yesterday (July 10), aimed to disrupt criminal activity across the region and deny criminals the use of the roads.

It resulted in number of arrests for sexual offences and domestic abuse, 45 stop and searches, 18 vehicles seized and more than 200 traffic offences handled.

The operation involved more than 120 officers from Cheshire Constabulary, West Mercia Police, Staffordshire Police, and British Transport Police.

Officers included roads policing, motorcycles, dogs, drones, the Underwater Search Team, the Special Constabulary and local policing who targeted criminals crossing the border between the three counties.

The operation kicked off at the Community Soccer Centre in Shavington from where officers made their way to key locations.

They targeted Nantwich and Crewe town centres, Crewe Train Station, and the arterial A-road routes between the counties.

Others roamed ensuring if there were any drivers or vehicles linked to criminal activity they would be caught.

The Underwater Search Team went to Queens Park in Crewe to search the lake for knives and other signs of criminal activity or anti-social behaviour.

Other results on the day included 13 Community Resolutions issued (personal possession of drugs), locating and resolving 2 High Risk Missing Persons, and community engagement in ASB hotspots.

Two vehicles leaving Crewe towards Staffordshire seen “acting suspiciously” on A500 were stopped using TPAC tactics.

Neither vehicle had insurance, both vehicles seized and occupants issued with Yellow Cards.

Chief Inspector John Forshaw, who was overseeing the operation, said: “Yesterday’s show of force was to highlight in no uncertain terms that we are out there 24/7 policing your roads and disrupting criminal activity.

“Throughout the operation we used a whole host of tactics to disrupt criminals working in our region, which we use regularly as part of our everyday policing to make life difficult for those who are intent on committing crime.

“This was a great example of partnership working with another police force, and I’m sure this will have reassured the public that together we are intent on making our counties no go areas for criminals.”

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Armitt said: “We’re sending out a strong message here that coming to Cheshire to commit crime is not worth the risk.

“Our officers are committed to preventing criminal activity and will relentlessly target those suspected of wrongdoing – this day of action highlights our determination to make Cheshire a hostile place for criminals.”

Inspector Jayne Lewis, of British Transport Police, said: “As a specialist police force we are experts at detecting and deterring crime and we work 24/7 to make the railway a hostile environment for criminals and disrupt their activity.

“Partnership working like this with our colleagues from police forces across different counties sends a clear message to criminals that their enterprises will be stopped.

“Combining our resources means we strengthen our consolidated effort in the fight against crime.”

Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said: “Cheshire Constabulary’s work alongside West Mercia Police, Staffordshire Police and British Transport Police highlights the importance of collaboration against criminal behaviour.

“With specific emphasis being on criminals who use the road networks to commit crimes across the border.

“Preventing and tackling crime is key to delivering the Police and Crime Plan, and operations like this one demonstrate the commitment to making Cheshire a hostile environment for criminals.”