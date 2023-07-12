South Cheshire club Seahorse Swimmers win medal haul at gala

Members of South Cheshire based Seahorse Swimming Club scooped a haul of medals in a gala against rivals from Sale and Ellesmere Port.

The club, who train the Lifestyle Centre in Crewe, visited Sale Leisure Centre for the event against Aquadis SC (Ellesmere Port) and Sailfin SC (Sale).

The event gave the swimmers a flavour of what to expect when they compete against each other in the Halliwick Galas later this year.

Gareth Roberts, Seahorse club secretary, said: “More than 30 swimmers with learning and physical disabilities were in action.

“Seahorse swimmers, Edward Taylor and Eva Yoxall, were competing for the first time and gave a superb account of themselves, by winning gold and silver medals.

“Seahorse claimed second place at the event with Sailfin, who hosted the event, the overall winners.”

Seahorse medal winners were:

Eva Yoxall (Silver, Girls 25m), Edward Taylor (Gold, Boys 25m), Annabelle Marriott (Gold, Girls 50m), Logan Webb (Gold, Boys 50m), Heidi Tomkinson (Gold, Girls 100m), Erin Yoxall (Gold, Ladies 25m), Zac Beeston (Bronze, Mens 25m), Ethan Carroll (Bronze, Mens 50m) and Oliver Daly (Bronze, Mens 100m).

Silver medals were awarded to the Senior Relay Team – Zac Beeston, Tom Platt, Matthew Roberts and David Troop, and bronze medals were awarded to the League Relay Team – Carson Bruce, Erin Yoxall and Jonathan Harrison.

Seahorse was set up in 1956 and has been affiliated to the Halliwick Association of Swimming Therapy throughout its history.

As well as giving swimmers opportunities to take part in galas, the Halliwick method offers guidance on methods to gain confidence in the water and encourage and teach swimming to people with disabilities.

For further information visit: http://www.spanglefish.com/seahorseswimmingclub