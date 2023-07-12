The Swan at Marbury crowned North West’s best pub

A South Cheshire village inn has claimed the crown of the “North West’s Pub of the Year”.

The accolade for the Swan at Marbury cum Quoisley, near Nantwich, comes from the prestigious National Pub & Bar of the Year Awards.

And it arrives just five years since the pub was given a new lease of life by Pubs Ltd as the first in a now four strong group.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: “The Swan is a stunning country pub presented immaculately inside and out.

“Overseen by passionate operators, the food is homemade, thought through and executed perfectly, no matter which dish is chosen.

“The team are friendly and, importantly, very knowledgeable about the food and drink on offer.

“It is an excellent operation and has done the North West proud by winning a regional National Pub & Bar Award.”

The Swan’s new general manager Charlie Holden said: “I am over the moon for the pub to have won this award!

“The team work so hard to make sure customers have the best experience at the Swan.

“To receive this award must show we are doing something right! We aim to provide the best food and drink to customers, from our pies to our rums – as long as the customer is happy that’s the main thing.

“Being made general manager is a dream come true. Starting at the Black Bear I fell in love with pubs and how they can be a central hub for a community and I am a big believer that they are a meeting point for those that love what we do.”

Pubs Ltd is headed by hospitality entrepreneur Jerry Brunning – the founder of the Chester based Brunning & Price pub chain.

He invested in the Swan to bring it back to life as both a village local and destination pub for south Cheshire and north Shropshire.

Jerry said: “The Swan was the first venture for Pubs Ltd and we faced a major challenge to give this wonderfully historic venue a new lease of life and build business.

“This well-earned award is a marvellous tribute to the team.

“Charlie has been a valued member of the team and, as the new general manager, I know he is looking forward to the challenge of building on this top award.”

It has won a string of accolades since 2018 including Cheshire Pub of the Year at the Taste Cheshire Awards 2022; top 40 Sunday lunch venues in UK by Sawdays Guide in 2021; Best New Pub in the UK by the Camra Good Beer Guide 2020; and South Cheshire Camra Summer Pub of the Year in 2019.