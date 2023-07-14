Drug driver jailed for five years for fatal South Cheshire collision

A driver high on ecstasy and 39 times over the drug drive limit, has been jailed for five years for causing a collision in South Cheshire which killed another.

Martin Cunliffe was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst over the specified controlled drug limit.

The 37-year-old from Barnton caused the collision on School Lane in Warmingham near Crewe in August 2020.

He crashed his red Fiat 500 into a white Ford Connect van being driven by 50-year-old Gerry Smith, from Middlewich.

Mr Smith suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cunliffe was also injured and taken to hospital.

An investigation was launched by officers from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit.

Officers spoke to witnesses who stated Cunliffe had been travelling well above the 30mph limit, with one also stating he had overtaken them at speed.

CCTV footage from local properties with data from the Fiat showed Cunliffe had travelled along School Lane at speeds of up to 54mph.

The data also show he was travelling at a speed of no less than 39mph at the point of impact.

Blood analysis taken from Cunliffe also revealed he was under the influence of MDMA (Ecstasy) at the time of the collision

It showed a level of 392 microgram of MDMA per litre of blood – 39 times over the drug drive limit.

Following the sentencing, PC Liz Thompson, of the Cheshire Constabulary Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This case demonstrates the repercussions of driving under the influence of illegal drugs and driving in excess of the speed limit and without care and attention.

“On the morning of the collision Cunliffe took the decision to get behind the wheel, despite the fact he knew he was under the influence of MDMA.

“As a result of that decision, a man has lost his life and Cunliffe is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“My thoughts at this time remain with Mr Smith’s family and while nothing will ever bring him back, I hope that the conclusion of the case and the guilty verdict will provide them with some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.”

Mr Smith’s family added: “We are absolutely devastated by the sudden avoidable loss of our beloved Gerry and put our lives have fallen apart since his death.

“Gerry was a much loved family man, he leaves behind his loving wife, seven children and 24 grandchildren, four of whom will never have the opportunity to meet their loving grandad.

“He was the life and soul of the party, a man with a big heart and will always be missed by all his family and friends.”

Cunliffe was also banned from driving for seven years.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)