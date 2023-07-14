Nantwich man with cancer boosted by new Christie myeloma clinic

A Nantwich man is one of the first cancer patients to benefit from a new holistic myeloma clinic launched for older patients at The Christie Macclesfield.

Steve Golby, 68, is being treated by the myeloma team at The Christie alongside the new specialist service from the Senior Adult Oncology Team which assess and supports older patients with complex needs undergoing chemotherapy.

It’s believed to be the first holistic multiple myeloma clinic of its kind in the UK.

Steve, a retired chartered accountant, was diagnosed with a rare and complex condition called AL Amyloidosis in November 2020.

The disease is closely linked to myeloma, with only around 500 cases a year nationally.

“The Amyloidosis affects several different organs in my body,” he said.

“A side effect of the disease and the chemotherapy treatment I’m taking is that I’ve got a poor appetite, altered taste, and difficulty eating.

“So I hope this new service will offer me some support from a dietician via the Senior Adult Oncology Team.

“I think this new holistic service for myeloma patients at The Christie at Macclesfield is a wonderful idea and will help so many patients like me.

“It is good to know that the whole team is there to help me manage the consequences of my disease and, hopefully, to have a better quality of life.”

Myeloma patients attending Macclesfield will be seen by consultant haematologist Dr Faye Sharpley, who will seek patient consent for a referral to The Senior Adult Oncology team when appropriate.

The Senior Adult Oncology Unit is led by consultant medical oncologist Dr Fabio Gomes.

Steve has already been referred to the Senior Adult Oncology Team and had a telephone assessment followed by a face to face consultation with the team to discuss any interventions they feel may be of benefit.

Dr Faye Sharpley said: “This will offer more holistic care to myeloma patients attending The Christie at Macclesfield.

“I am so pleased that we have been able to team up with the Senior Adult Oncology team to access additional support for myeloma patients when it is needed.”

Dr Fabio Gomes added: “This service will hopefully enable more older patients to benefit from treatments, which may be adapted, and complete these as planned, reducing unplanned hospital admissions and improving patient experience and quality of life.”

Jess Turner, clinical practice services programme manager at blood cancer charity Myeloma UK, said: “Myeloma is a complex cancer that can be very challenging to manage, so supporting patients is not just about treating the disease itself.

“They need support from a range of different services, from physiotherapy to pain management, to help them deal with side effects, bone damage and kidney or mobility issues – not to mention the emotional toll of being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

“The new holistic myeloma clinic will help patients to live well with their disease for as long as possible, and we hope other hospitals around the country follow the example of The Christie at Macclesfield.”

The Christie’s Senior Adult Oncology Service was launched in 2022.

It is an outpatient-based service providing assessments and support for older patients with frailty and complex needs.

It was launched initially to lung cancer patients at The Christie in Withington but has since expanded to cover other patient groups.