Willaston miniature-gauge railway gets on track for Rally

July 14, 2023
A volunteer on a train at The Peacock Railway (1)

The annual ‘Steam & Vintage Rally’ will take place at The Peacock Railway in Willaston on Sunday July 23rd, writes Jonathan White.

The rally is organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

It will take place on their premises at the rear of The Peacock Inn, on Crewe Road between 11am and 4pm.

There will be miniature-gauge train rides on their five-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Rides are £1 for two laps of the railway to raise vital funds for the society.

There will also be a display of more than 20 cars and more than 10 military vehicles.

For further information on South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit their Facebook page or website or email

aerial view of mini railway at Peacock

