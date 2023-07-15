Nantwich pub hailed at Cheshire and Warrington “Heroes” awards

Nantwich pub The Red Cow was among the award winners at the Cheshire and Warrington Pledge Partnership awards for its work inspiring young people.

The Beam Street venue – a 16th Century Old coaching inn – won the “Inspirational Small Business of The Year” category.

Judges noted that its staff have “supported numerous events for the Crewe and Nantwich Pledge”.

These ranged from mock interviews to careers fairs, and the business also “employs a lot of young staff and provides great insights into the recruitment and training of young people and the skills gaps that employers are facing”.

Judges added: “Their passion and wealth of experience in the hospitality industry is extremely inspiring to young people.”

The Cheshire and Warrington Pledge Partnership connects 86 schools and colleges in the region with 550 businesses.

It uses its “Celebration Awards” to recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations across the region who inspire and support youngsters from all backgrounds.

There were winners in nine categories which were dished out in front of around 200 delegates at the “Bridging the Gaps” Cheshire and Warrington Pledge Partnership & Careers Hub Annual Conference 2023 at Alderley Park.

Other winners included Cheshire Scouts who took the Inspirational Youth Organisation/Charity of the Year 2023 Award.

Judges praised its volunteers for offering “a range of interactive and inspirational activities to build skills, confidence and allow people to have fun”.

The awards were judged by a panel of business, education and local authority representatives and presented by the Youth Fed’s board of trustees Jim Bisset MBE alongside former Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs CVO MBE KStJ.

Grace Sheldon, Strategic Hub Lead for the partnership, said: “These awards are so inspiring.

“Each and every one of the winners has contributed an amazing amount to the lives of young people which is what we at The Pledge Partnership and The Cheshire and Warrington Careers Hub are all about.

“The breadth of ways you are transforming outcomes for future generations is out of this world.”

The Pledge Partnership is calling for more local employers to help inspire the next generation.

If you would like to be involved, get in touch by emailing [email protected]