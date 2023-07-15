Crewe Lyceum’s Senior Youth Theatre Group is to perform an original piece of theatre exploring mental health called The Invisible, writes Claire Faulkner.

The Senior Youth Theatre aims to give young people aged 14 – 18 a chance to forge friendships, build self-esteem, and provide a safe place to explore ideas and creativity.

The group has reflected on its own experiences and also worked with local charity Motherwell Cheshire to learn more about mental health.

The performance has been supported by Cheshire Community Foundation, #iwill Social Action Fund.

The fund supports children and young people to be empowered to make a positive difference on the issues that affect their lives, communities, and society.

The group hopes the performance will highlight how young people can get help and that they are not alone if they are struggling.

Hollie Wimpenny, creative learning manager at The Lyceum, said: “Our Senior Youth Theatre have worked with industry professionals, the production includes spoken word, original pieces of music and movement, bringing you a heartfelt story.”

Mental health is not an easy subject and the group has worked together to tell what it feels are important stories in an impactful way.

The Invisible will be performed on Monday July 17 in the Crewe Lyceum’s Studio Theatre, 7.30pm.

The group meets on Thursdays between 6pm-8pm during term time and perform 1-2 times a year in the theatre and out in the community.

To find out more about the group, email [email protected]