Nantwich Town claim Eddie Morris Trophy with win over Whitchurch

Nantwich Town claimed the Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win over Whitchurch Alport in their first pre-season friendly at the KMJ Mortgages Stadium.
And the performance should provide hope for Dabbers manager Paul Carden ahead of the new season.
With a mixture of trialists and new signings, from the start of the game Nantwich looked to impose themselves on their hosts.
Ollie Holden, a player from the youth team making his first senior appearance, had the first shot on goal which was comfortably saved.
In the 12th minute, after a period of sustained possession by the visitors, the ball reached Perry Bircumshaw.
He cut in from the touchline and curled a shot perfectly into the top corner of the net for the first goal of the pre-season campaign.
Soon after, he almost set up the second goal of the game as he put in a wonderful delivery that Saunders almost tapped in to make it two, but he just couldn’t make contact on the wet and windy conditions.
Whitchurch created chances of their own, which the trialist keeper for Nantwich was doing well to keep them at bay.
On 38 minutes, after a mistake at the back, Hughes levelled for hosts after against the run of play to make it 1-1 at half-time.
The Dabbers made substitutions which saw Cockerline, Hughes, and Sherratt come on to get some game time.
Both teams saw opportunities come to nothing as the offside flag was raised, including a great lob finish by Cockerline who seemed to time his run just about right.
With 20 minutes to go there was a moment of brilliance from Bircumshaw.
He evaded his marker on the wing, cut inside into the penalty box, and was brought down for a penalty.
Byron Harrison stepped up to take it and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give the visitors the lead.
Nantwich almost added a third when a lovely flick by Joel Connolly sent Cockerline through who narrowly missed.
The hosts had a few chances against a nervy looking Nantwich backline but they could not find a way through.
It finished 2-1 for the Dabbers and the Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy was presented to Nantwich captain Troy Bourne at the end.
Nantwich are next in action away to Rocester on Tuesday July 18.
(All photos by Jonathan White)
